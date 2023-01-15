 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Leyland ready to cater to evolving demand, CV sector poised for uptick: CEO Shenu Agarwal

Karunya Rao
Jan 15, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

The next two-three years are going to be strong for the CV industry, and Ashok Leyland expects the government to support efforts of companies to move towards the future, said CEO Shenu Agarwal. The tech adoption will be driven by the entire ecosystem, not just OEMs alone, he added.

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group which showcased a slew of commercial vehicles (CV) at the Auto expo 2023, is taking the approach of being technology and product-ready to meet growing consumer demand. The company also has a bullish outlook on the sector, CEO Shenu Agarwal and CTO N. Saravanan told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Here is an edited excerpt:

Talk to us about the industry scenario, which you may have mapped by now, how's the demand looking for CVs overall?

Shenu Agarwal: See, I think the CV industry has done really, really well, especially in the last few quarters. I am quite hopeful that the CV industry will reach its peak either this year or sometime soon next year. And I also think that the tailwinds are very, very strong. One is, of course, CV industry has seen some downtrends in the last few years. So we have a lot of pent up demand.

Also, we are seeing a lot of focus from the government, at least leading up to the next elections and beyond, I think that will continue. And that is all actually good for CV industry. So I think the next two to three years would be really good for the CV industry. Internally at Ashok Leyland also, I think we have been able to recoup our market share, especially in the last two to three quarters.

Among the host of products unveiled at the Auto Expo, tell us about what the big launches have been?