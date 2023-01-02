 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Zomato co-founder and CTO Gunjan Patidar quits in latest top-level exit from firm

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 02, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST

Patidar's exit comes weeks after co-founder Mohit Gupta quit the company.

Food delivery platform Zomato on January 2, 2023, said its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Gunjan Patidar has quit, in what is the latest in a series of top-level exits.

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company. Over the last ten-plus years, he also built a tech leadership team, Zomato said in a stock exchange filing.

In a stock exchange filing, Zomato said that Patidar was not a key managerial personnel (KMP).

According to his LinkedIn profile, Patidar was one of Zomato's earliest employees, having worked in the company for 14 years. He also shares his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

Patidar's exit comes weeks after co-founder Mohit Gupta quit the company. Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo and Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service, also quit. Ganjoo resigned after a five-year stint in November 2022.  Jhawar also exited in November to run adtech unicorn Moloco's India operations.

He's the fourth co-founder to exit the company, following Pankaj Chaddhah, Gaurav Gupta and Mohit Gupta. Chaddah exited in 2018 and Gaurav Gupta in 2021.