Zoho expands 'Zoho for Startups' programme in overseas market

Global technology company Zoho Corporation on Wednesday announced the expansion of its 'Zoho for Startups' programme in the overseas market, beginning with the Middle East and African region. Zoho launched the 'Zoho for Startups' programme in 2017 to provide early-stage startups access to enterprise technology.

The company said it has forayed into the Middle East and African (MEA) markets as part of its global expansion plans. According to the company, the 'Zoho for Startups' has impacted more than 9,000 startups through partnerships with over 150 collaborators that include 70-plus incubators and government bodies, among others.

"Since the time we launched the 'Zoho for Startups' programme, India has seen a 12-15 per cent growth year-on-year in number of startups, making it the third largest ecosystem in the world. Government initiatives like Digital India, Startup India have been critical in creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs..." Zoho Global Head for startups Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy said. "In its fifth year, we are taking the programme global, starting with the MEA region. We will be partnering with collaborators in countries where we have presence to help develop the startup ecosystem in those economies," she said.