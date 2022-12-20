 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year-ender: Bond yields to remain range-bound in 2023 on improving macro environment, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 20, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond is expected to hold between 7.25% and 7.50%

Government bond yields are likely to remain range-bound in 2023 aided by less aggressive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with the central bank drawing comfort from easing inflation, experts said.

“With the inflation under relative control and the overall economy looking relatively better, it looks like we could be in a settled 2023 as far as yields are concerned,” said Manish Jeloka, co-head of products and solutions, Sanctum Wealth.

According to Jeloka, another couple of rate hikes are likely but the bond market indicates that yields have peaked. “We could see similar yields for the next two quarters and then a fall in yields," said Jeloka.

Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Yield to remain range-bound

The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond should hover around the 7.25-7.50 percent mark and may ease below this range as most negatives are already factored in, treasury dealers said.