 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

World's largest hotel chain unveils plans to expand presence in India with 100+ new properties by 2025

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

According to him, the company plans to open 250 hotels in India by 2025, including those already open and those under construction.

Marriott International has 30 brands and over 8,000 properties located in 139 countries. At present, it has 140 hotels in India.

The world's largest hotel chain, Marriott International, plans to expand to at least 10 new cities in India in the next two years with over 100 new properties.

"We are in 40 cities today, that should be 50 cities or more by 2025. And maybe what is exciting to me is that results in us creating 10,000 new jobs across India," Anthony Capuano, President & CEO of Marriott International, told CNBC-TV18 on April 12.

According to him, the company plans to open 250 hotels in India by 2025, including those already open and those under construction. Marriott International operates 30 brands and more than 8,000 properties in 139 countries. The company currently operates 140 hotels in India.

Capuano said that the company's development strategy in India is to ensure that the right product is available in every market for every trip purpose.