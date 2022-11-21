 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women’s participation in workforce rises as economy normalises: Study

Abhishek Sahu
Nov 21, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

In the retail and QSR segment, gender equality has become skewed with more females than males in the past two years.

Gender inequality in the male-dominated BFSI and manufacturing sectors dropped 20 percent as women's contribution to the overall workforce increased by 80 percent in BFSI and by 33 percent in manufacturing in FY22 from levels in FY20.

Women’s participation in the frontline workforce in India is reviving as the economy normalises after more than two years of the pandemic, a study showed.

The participation of women doubled to 6 percent in the first half of FY23 from a year earlier as they returned to offices, factories and retail outlets.

The share of women in sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, retailing and quick service restaurants had dropped by 40 percent in FY22 from levels in FY20.

Their participation had dropped by 60 percent in the first year of Covid-19 during FY21, according to an analysis of trends by BetterPlace, a Bengaluru-based company that offers digital solutions for workforce management.

The frontline workforce’s services are of an essential, recurring and indispensable nature, making them the backbone of any given economy. These include blue-collar, grey-collar, and gig-workers with roles such as data entry/back-office jobs, BPO/customer service and field sales, delivery executives.