With ESG gaining focus, professionals can command a premium

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 04, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

The ESG space in India as a specialised sector for specialist talent is under five years old in its current form and definition, said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of specialist staffing company Xpheno. He said the focus on the ESG sector and its talent demand has amplified only within the last 12-18 months.

As a relatively newer specialisation, ESG allows and accepts adjacent skillsets to be considered for more than one active opening in the sector. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Most people want to have a purpose at work and being environmentally conscious in the workplace is the future. Experts say organisations will have to quickly rethink how to make the workplace Gen-Z-friendly in terms of how their policies and practices affect nature and society.

“Environment and sustainability issues are some of their key concerns. So domains like ESG (environmental, social and governance) and CSR (corporate social responsibility) will probably move from a compliance mindset to an employer branding perspective to create a differentiator,” said V Krishnan, CHRO at consumer durables maker Havells India.

However, industry experts say talent availability for ESG roles in India is abysmal.

Though they say organisations are making an effort to address this by hiring talent from overseas and upgrading the skills and competencies of in-house talent through L&D (learning and development) initiatives, this is mostly restricted to junior and mid-level staff.

“There is a scarcity of talent at the senior executive level. On the other hand, educational institutions are now rolling out programmes focused on ESG,” said Sumit Kumar, CBO at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, the training arm of the staffing company.

