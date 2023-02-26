 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With early summer and expectation of elongated season, AC makers expect 20% volume growth

Feb 26, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

Buoyant by early trends of surge in demand, AC makers are expanding their portfolio by adding products in their lineup based on energy-efficient inverter technology and smart features such as IoT and air purifiers.

Early onset of summer along with predictions indicating harsh temperature and an elongated season is making residential airconditioner manufacturers grin from ear to ear, expecting 15-20 per cent volume growth this year.

Buoyant by early trends of surge in demand, AC makers are expanding their portfolio by adding products in their lineup based on energy-efficient inverter technology and smart features such as IoT and air purifiers. They have also ramped up production to fill the stocks with their channel partners.

Besides, the makers also expect higher sales coming from other cooling products such as refrigerators and air coolers.

Tata group firm Voltas said it anticipates strong summer demand given the fact that temperatures across the country have been "abnormally high", pointing towards an even hotter and early summer.