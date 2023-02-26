 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and development projects in Karnataka on Feb 27

Feb 26, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

Bengaluru, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his fifth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year on Monday to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and lay the foundation for various development projects in Belagavi.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will undertake a walk-through and inspect the airport in Shivamogga. Inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of multiple projects in the district is also part of the programme.

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The lotus-shaped Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour. The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

The foundation stone for two railway projects, Shikaripura-Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot, will also be laid during the visit. The Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new Railway line will be developed at a cost of Rs. 990 crores and will provide enhanced connectivity to the Malnad region with the Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline.