Wipro expects macro environment to remain challenging, Q1FY24 rev guidance weaker than expected

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

CEO Thierry Delaporte attributed the revenue growth decline in constant currency terms during the quarter to the uncertainty in the market and the resulting slowdown in discretionary spending.

Wipro met the lower end of its guidance both in revenue growth for the year in constant currency (-0.6 percent) and for YoY revenue growth at 11.5 percent, but it is the company’s guidance for the first quarter of FY24 that is likely to spell trouble.

The company has guided for revenue growth of -3 to -1 percent, and expects the macro environment to be challenging. It expects margins to be at the 16 percent band it has been for the last quarters.

The revenue growth decline of -0.6 percent in CC terms was attributed to the uncertainty in the market and the resulting slowdown in discretionary spending by Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte.

“Looking ahead, we believe the macro environment will remain challenging. Our clients, our industry, and many sectors are impacted by the prolonged uncertainty in the economic environment. These headwinds are impacting our business and projections as well,” he said.