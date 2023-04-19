 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wipro employees need to undergo retraining or get terminated, NITES alleges

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 19, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

In training instructions shared with candidates, Wipro has warned that if new hires do not clear its Project Readiness Program (PRP) with an overall score of at least 60 percent, they will be terminated immediately.

Wipro on March 30 told employees if do not clear the PRP training with 60 percent score, they will be fired (Getty Images/Representative)

Candidates who have joined Information Technology (IT) services firm Wipro after completing its velocity training progrmme have to undergo training again to remain on board, Pune-based labour union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has alleged.

“In March 2022, before starting the unpaid velocity training of Wipro, the company's HR (Human Resources) department assured the employees that if they successfully completed the training, they would not have to undergo training again in the company,” NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said.

“However, after joining the company on March 30, 2023, Wipro suddenly changed its stance and said that the employees have to go through training again,” Saluja told Moneycontrol, adding that over 100 employees will be affected by the decision.

In training instruction shared with candidates on March 30, Wipro mentioned that if the employees do not clear the Project Readiness Program (PRP) training with an overall score of at least 60 percent, their jobs will be terminated immediately.