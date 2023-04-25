 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will Mercedes Benz India follow its global strategy and go all-electric by 2030?

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST

According to media reports, Mercedes Benz has said it will commit $47 billion to the electrification of its lineup by 2030.

Lance Bennett- VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes Benz India

Mercedes Benz India, which is aiming to derive one-fourth of its sales from electric vehicles (EV), may follow its global strategy of focusing solely on battery-powered cars by 2030.  A senior official of the German carmaker’s Indian arm indicated that there is a strong possibility that its entire portfolio would comprise EVs in the next eight years, if demand skews in favour of such products.

“Our global strategy is to go 100 percent electric by 2030,” said Lance Bennett, VP, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes Benz India, adding, “It won't be surprising if that happens in India as well." However, he clarified that, “It is depends on the market. We have to assess whether India's ready to go 100 percent electric by then.”

Last month, Volvo, owned by the Chinese company Geely, had announced that it would sell only electric luxury cars globally by 2030.  Subsequently, its Indian arm had also stated that  it would replicate the global strategy of offering only electric cars by 2030.