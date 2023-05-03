 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will GoFirst defy history and be able to resume operations on May 16?

Ameya Joshi
May 03, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

Not a single airline that remained suspended for 24 hours in India has been able to make a comeback. From Kingfisher Airlines to Jet Airways, Paramount, Air Costa and Air Pegasus to Air Carnival and Trujet, they all talked about making a comeback. But none of them did.

GoFirst NCLT

As VT-WDA landed in Delhi from Abu Dhabi this morning, it marked the beginning of a three-day hiatus for all GoFirst flights. What started as an unconfirmed two-day cancellation quickly snowballed into big news when the airline announced it was filing for insolvency, blaming engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney for its troubles.

The airline has cancelled all flights until May 5th and promised to refund passengers who have booked tickets.

But, it continues to sell flights for May 16 and beyond. So, is there more than what meets the eye?

What does history suggest?