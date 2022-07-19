 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Why will steel prices remain subdued in FY23?

Jul 19, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

After the Ministry of Steel imposed an export duty of 15% on all key export categories from May 22, 2022, steel prices fell by Rs 10,000/tonne, according to Nomura. The duty covered 97% of finished steel products in FY22. The brokerage expects steel prices to sustain at current, reduced levels for the rest of this fiscal and possibly the next because of declining exports, which will add to the already elevated inventory levels. Meanwhile, the domestic demand remains weak. Unless global steel demand recovers, there may not be “a material uptick in steel prices”.

TAGS: #domestic steel prices #export duty #Indian Steel Industry #MC Mini #MC Minis #Ministry of Steel
first published: Jul 19, 2022 01:19 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.