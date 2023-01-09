 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why some customers complained about bank locker renewal rules

Jinit Parmar
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

Some customers took to social media to highlight the hassles and confusion they faced at bank branches while renewing their lockers

Renewing customer lockers in line with the new rules is a major issue that banks must address.

Some customers of State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, ICICI Bank, and Union Bank complained on social media about the process of locker renewals.

This was after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced new locker rules in August 2021 that became effective on January 1, 2023.

What are the new locker rules?

The revised rules on bank lockers were applicable to existing customers from January 2023 and were already in force for new customers from January 2022.

The RBI made it mandatory for banks to install CCTVs to monitor locker rooms and to store the footage for 180 days. Banks were told to send SMS and emails every time customers accessed their lockers as a step against fraud.

The central bank also asked banks to sign board-approved agreements with customers for safe deposit lockers and allowed them to adopt a model agreement framed by the Indian Banks’ Association.