 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Why most Indians won't recommend their jobs to their children

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 27, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST

A recent study found that 66 percent of employees Indians would neither recommend their company nor their profession to their children or a young person they care.

HR experts say when organisations only focus on achieving their goals irrespective of looking at ‘what is in it for employees' then problems arise. (Image Credit: Pixabay)

How many people working in corporations want their kids to follow the same career path? It's an easy question for people in the army, medical and maybe top-notch CXOs. But not for others.

In a study, HR solutions firm UKG found that nearly half (46 percent) of employees globally would neither recommend their company nor their profession to their children or a young person they care about and a startling 38 percent “wouldn’t wish my job on my worst enemy.”

Across 10 countries where the survey was done, India ranked the highest with 66 percent of employees stating that they wouldn’t recommend their profession to their children. About 53 percent of Indian employees say that if they could go back in time, they would have chosen a completely different profession, and 40 percent say they wish someone had warned them not to take their current job.

Despite the emphasis on job satisfaction and ensuring purpose at work, why such a perception?

Understanding the chronology

To answer this question, Ruchi Ahluwalia, CHRO of business services major Quess Corp asks us to go 60-70 years back, during the time of Baby Boomers (born between 1946-64). It was also the time when having a job was a luxury and our grandparents or great-grandparents worked in farms/agriculture/factories.