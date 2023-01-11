 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why do major IBC cases get delayed for years?

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 11, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

In the Reliance Capital case too, the quest for value maximisation may further delay the resolution process, say experts

Justice delayed is justice denied, said the British politician William Gladstone. But the significant delays in resolving insolvency cases, which often lead to lower recoveries, can be attributed to differences between lenders and potential buyers on valuation and an inadequate number of judges in bankruptcy courts, experts said on January 11.

For better efficiency, the government should as a first step bring in laws to reduce the timeframe of resolutions at insolvency and bankruptcy courts, they said.

As per official data, it took an average of 560 days to resolve 143 cases in 2021-22, while the average time taken was 468 days to resolve 120 cases in 2020-21.

Longer delay, lower recovery 

Long delays in resolution hurt lenders as value gets eroded. In many cases, banks have to take huge haircuts, by as much as 90 percent in many cases.

Apart from differences over value, a big contributor to the delays is the substantial time loss in obtaining formal approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on the plan approved by the committee of creditors, said Ajay Shaw, partner, DSK Legal.