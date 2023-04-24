 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why a democratic employee appraisal system is difficult to put in play

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 24, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

Experts feel such policies are highly employee-centric and require a further evolution of the socio-economic landscape of our workforce before becoming implementable

Frappe, an 11-year-old firm that sells cloud ERP solutions is in the third year of implementing its “pick your own pay” policy. Under this arrangement, employees decide their pay.

By far, the only wish every corporate employee has between March and April is to get the desired salary increment. However, macroeconomic conditions facing the company, and the candidate’s performance as perceived by the managers, come into play when deciding the hike.

Nevertheless, some corporations are trying to change the game. Their “democratic appraisal” policy is based on the idea of allowing employees to deliberate and decide what kind of increment they deserve and need.
Such examples are not common in India Inc, but there are always outliers.

Such as?

