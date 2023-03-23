 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Whitefield, Bengaluru's first tech corridor, to be connected by Metro

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new section on March 25 that would make Bengaluru Metro the second-longest network in the country.

B Shashidhar spends an average of four hours a day on the road commute between home and office. A techie by profession, Shashidhar’s JP Nagar 5th phase residence in south Bengaluru and International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB), Whitefield office are 27 kilometres apart.

This weekend, Whitefield will become Bengaluru’s first tech corridor to be connected by Metro. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the long-pending Whitefield-KR Puram Metro section (13.7 km) on March 25.

For 50-year-old Shashidhar and lakhs of others like him who spend a sizeable chunk of their working day navigating road traffic, it could be a relief. “It takes me roughly two hours each way and if I stay back in the office till after 8 pm, the travel time is marginally lesser. I've been working in ITPB since 2001 and in the last ten years traffic has only gone from bad to worse and any rains in the evening can turn it into a nightmare,” Shashidhar told Moneycontrol.

In 2017, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) awarded the civil work contract for the 15-km Byappanahalli-Whitefield stretch with a 27-month deadline. It was originally supposed to be completed in 2020 but it’s only now after multiple missed deadlines that a part of the section is finally ready.