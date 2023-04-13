 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

When the US Fed rebuffed a bank for being ‘too safe’

Abhishek Mukherjee
Apr 13, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

The Narrow Bank upended the traditional banking model by proposing to park depositors’ funds solely in risk-free reserves at the Fed. The regulator was not impressed.

The turmoil in global banking has sparked an intense debate on the mechanism (and morality) of saving careless lenders, safeguarding depositors and ring-fencing the banking system from contagion risks.

Is the US banking crisis over? Depends on who you ask, really.

While most investors have already consigned the event to the deep folds of their memory, industry doyens Warren Buffett and Nouriel Roubini stirred up a hornet’s nest recently by prophesying more bank failures.

Read: Buffett says there could be more banking failures | US banking crisis not over, feels Roubini

There we go again, it seems.