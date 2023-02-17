 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When becoming a CA is everything: How students prepare without a B-plan

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Last year, more than 1.26 lakh candidates appeared in the first stage of the exam held in December 2022 and around 37,000 qualified for it.

Currently preparing in Kota, Rajasthan, Rishu Sahay, a CA aspirant, spends around 8 hours daily in self-study and doesn't believe in having a B-plan. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Rishu Sahay’s journey in commerce started when he was in 8th standard. It was quite a challenging step for him. “Our society thinks science is everything in life. Commerce is for losers,” he told Moneycontrol.

However, with the support of his parents and teachers, Sahay, who is now 18 years old, conceived the dream of clearing elite CA examinations conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The test has three levels: CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final. Last year, more than 1.26 lakh candidates appeared in the first stage of the exam held in December 2022 and around 37,000 qualified.

To make his place among the finalists, Sahay went to Jaipur, Rajasthan, right after clearing his 12th CBSE board exam but had to return to his hometown in Bihar due to food poisoning and high fever.

“I was broken. I felt I can't give the exam since I don't have time,” he said, adding, “Then my parents and teachers motivated me to continue eventually leading me to clear CA Foundation."