Wheat prices fall from January record as government sales reach physical markets

As the third e-auction of wheat by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) reaches the market and at a much lower selling price than the January price, price of the cereal in the physical markets has declined by 30 percent from January highs.

Wheat prices hit an all-time high in January 2023 at Rs 3,200/quintal on lower availability and as the government’s buffer stock fell to six-year lows due to lower procurement last year, when the crop was impacted by heatwaves and private traders picking up wheat at higher prices.

But after the government came into action, announcing 3 million tons of wheat sales via FCI in January and then adding another 2 million tons to the procurement, prices have declined.

The Food Ministry has held meeting with millers, food associations, packaged food makers and advised them to cut prices of atta and atta-made products – efforts that have had an impact at the wholesale level and will soon reflect in retail prices.

The government's sales come at a time when the new wheat crop also will soon start arriving in the market. While there was urgency to get wheat during to the market in the first tranche, which sold for a much higher level. With each following tranche, wheat availability has increased and prices fallen.

Manisha Gupta