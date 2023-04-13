 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

WhatsApp debuts new security features including automatic security codes, device verification

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

WhatsApp's new security features are expected to be rolled out to all users across the world in the coming months

WhatsApp says the new features will provide additional layers of privacy and security to users

Meta-owned WhatsApp has on April 13 announced a slew of new features including automated security codes, device verification, and extra checks while moving accounts to another device, as the company looks to bolster its messaging app with additional layers of privacy and security.

"At WhatsApp, we believe that your messages should be as private and secure as an in-person conversation. Protecting your personal messages with default end-to-end encryption is the foundation of that security," the messaging app said in a statement.

These features are expected to be rolled out to all WhatsApp users across the world in the coming months, it said.

Whenever users want to move their WhatsApp accounts to a new device, a new feature called Account Protect will now ask them on the old device to verify whether they want to take this step as an extra security check, in order to alert any unauthorized attempt to move the account to another device.