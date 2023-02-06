 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WhatsApp Business to get more expensive. Will it lead to less spam?

Vikas SN
Feb 06, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

Businesses are currently charged a flat Rs 0.48 per conversation; however, beginning June 1, 2023, they will be charged based on the category of the conversation.

Representative Image: WhatsApp logo cutout placed on a keyboard

WhatsApp is overhauling how it charges businesses with new conversation categories and changes to its free tier from June 1, 2023, as parent company Meta looks to accelerate monetisation from the messaging app.

WhatsApp is introducing three new categories in business-initiated conversations: Utility, Authentication, and Marketing. A conversation is defined as unlimited interactions in 24 hours.

Utility messages inform customers about an ongoing transaction, such as post-purchase notifications and recurring billing statements, or a specific agreed-upon request, whereas authentication messages allow businesses to authenticate users with one-time passcodes.

Any conversation that does not qualify as utility or authentication will be classified as a marketing conversation, which includes promotions or offers, information-related updates, or invitations for customers to respond/take action.