What Skyroot's Vikram-S lacked in spectacle, it made up for in significance

Aihik Sur
Nov 19, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

Mission Prarambh, a momentous day for Indian space ecosystem, was all of substance and not of show and rightly so

Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharat Daka with Vikram -S the suborbital rocket that successfully launched from Sriharikota on Friday

It was a warm day with haze that clouded visibility at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 11.30 am. As the voice from a speaker counted down from 10, scores of journalists on the roof of a building at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) craned their necks, cameras and phones towards the sky.

Around 6-7 km from the spot, behind a small forest and hidden from public view, was Vikram-S, a 546 kg launch vehicle by Hyderabad-based space tech startup Skyroot Aerospace; soon to become India's first privately manufactured rocket getting launched into space.

As the countdown hit zero, the sound of a rocket engine cracked open the sky. Eager onlookers stared hard at the horizon, trying to catch a glimpse of the blue and white rocket.

But sadly, it was nowhere to be found.

Before anyone had realised, Vikram-S had already shot off into the upper atmosphere, leaving behind a wriggly trail of rocket engine plume etched on the sky, for amused scribes to capture on their cameras.

