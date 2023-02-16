 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

What DoT's draft standards for measuring fairness of AI say and how the industry sees it

Aihik Sur
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

This comes at a time when the Indian government is preparing to roll out the Digital India Bill, the much-awaited successor of the more-than-two-decades-old Information Technology Act, where it is speculated the government may introduce sections to ensure algorithmic accountability.

The new chat-engine wars are underway, with Microsoft announcing its long-awaited integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot into Bing while Google published a blog post about its own chatbot for search, called Bard.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) released draft standards recently for assessing the fairness of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions in the telecom sector.

"AI is increasingly being used in all domains including telecommunication and related ICT (Information and Communication Technology) for making decisions that may affect our day-to-day lives. Any unintended bias in the AI systems could have grave consequences," DoT said.

The draft standards were released by DoT’s Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC) wing on December 27, 2022.

The standards proposed by DoT provide a three-step process for assessing fairness of AI.