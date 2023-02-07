WeWork India opens new 96,000-sq ft co-working space in Pune

Flexible workspace provider WeWork India has announced the opening of its new building in Pune, a sprawling 96,000- square feet (sq ft) IT/ITeS space.

Developed by real estate company K Raheja Corp, WeWork has leased the entire building, Raheja Woods IT Tower, comprising five floors in this Kalyani Nagar property, with a seating capacity of 1,500.

“Our intent behind opening the Raheja Woods space is to devise a workforce strategy which is built to champion flexibility. Spaces such as WeWork India allow companies to plug and play within their budget instead of wrestling with office layouts and fit-outs. We will continue expanding our footprint further and cater to the ever-evolving needs of our consumers and emerge as their preferred choice," Arnav S. Gusain, Chief Supply Officer, WeWork India, said.

With robust expansion plans slated for 2023 in Pune, WeWork India has further expanded its presence in the city by leasing an additional floor in WTC Pune which is now operational.

