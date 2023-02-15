 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
West Bengal Budget: State extends 2% stamp duty reduction, 10% circle rate rebate until September 2023

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

The budget also announces that West Bengal Real Estate Regulatory Authority (WBRERA) and West Bengal Real Estate Administrative Tribunal have been established.

The West Bengal government has extended the two percent exemption on stamp duty and a 10 percent reduction in circle rates of property in the state until September 30, 2023, Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced while presenting the state budget on February 15.

"In the interest of homebuyers, I propose to extend the 2 percent rebate on stamp duty and 10 percent rebate on circle rate of land/property for another 6 months up to September 30, 2023," the state budget speech mentioned.

The existing relief was ending on March 31, 2023. It was previously extended last year by the state government due to the economic slowdown caused by the Covid pandemic.

The state budget 2023-24 also announces that West Bengal Real Estate Regulatory Authority (WBRERA) and West Bengal Real Estate Administrative Tribunal have been established.