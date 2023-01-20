 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WEF 2023: Leaders say speed, cooperation, resilience can mend fragmented world

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST

WEF president Borge Brende said that despite many difficult issues facing the global community, progress had been made at the meeting, especially in tackling the most urgent crises of food, energy and climate.

Assembled in this Swiss ski resort town for five days, global leaders agreed that speed, cooperation and resilience are must to mend a fragmented world.

"For me, the greatest lesson of the week has been that although the world is more fragmented today, it does not need to be tomorrow," he said in his closing remarks.

During the meeting, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for urgent action on interconnected challenges, including the climate, nature and energy crises.

There was some good news for the world economy as China's Vice-Premier Liu He reaffirmed commitment to strengthening international cooperation.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Europe will avoid a recession due to its work on limiting impact of the regional energy crisis.