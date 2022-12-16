 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

WayCool Foods to expand agriculture input portfolio, inks pact with Yara India

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

The partnership with Yara India aims to offer superior crop nutrition while facilitating chemical and environmental solutions that have minimal impact on soil health and drip irrigation systems which would enhance overall crop productivity

Food and agri-tech platform provider WayCool Foods has expanded its agriculture input portfolio by signing a memorandum of understanding with nitrogen fertiliser producer Yara India, the city-based company said on Friday.

The partnership with Yara India aims to offer superior crop nutrition while facilitating chemical and environmental solutions that have minimal impact on soil health and drip irrigation systems which would enhance overall crop productivity.

"As per the MoU, WayCool will list and promote Yara's products among Outgrow Network Partners and share Package of Practices for 20 crops," WayCool Foods said in a statement.

"WayCool is transforming the entire food supply chain to a demand-driven one making it profitable for them. We welcome Yara India to WayCool's partner family in contributing to this mission," WayCool Foods co-founder Sanjay Dasari said.

"We believe this strategic partnership will be the final piece of WayCool integrating the food value chain puzzle, making us a comprehensive soil to sale organisation," he said.

Outgrow is the agricultural and farmers engagement arm of WayCool.