Wall St reverses sell-off, dollar slides, Treasury yields rise on BOJ policy shift

Reuters
Dec 20, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

All three major U.S. equity indexes opened in the red but pulled a U-turn within an hour, while a jump in the yen sent the dollar lower and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields touched their highest level this month in reaction to Japan's central bank's surprise policy change aimed at easing the cost of stimulus.

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, rebounding in light trading from a multi-session sell-off as equity investors hunted for bargains, but the greenback lost altitude and Treasury yields jumped in the wake of an unexpected policy pivot from the Bank of Japan.

As of Monday's close, the benchmark S&P 500 had fallen 5% from last Tuesday. Wall Street's "upward move is on relatively light volume," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. "Investors are asking themselves should a stock like Amazon be down 50% this year? Thats what investors are looking at."

Indeed, the S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq are all on track to notch their biggest annual percentage drops since 2008, the darkest year of the Global Financial crisis.

"I would not look at 2022 as a playbook for 2023," Pursche added. "I would think that at some next year there will be a change in market leadership and growth will once again outperform value."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 156.46 points, or 0.48%, to 32,914, the S&P 500 gained 15.47 points, or 0.41%, to 3,833.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.09 points, or 0.37%, to 10,585.12.