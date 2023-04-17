 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wadia Group likely to entirely exit or offload significant stake in loss-making Go First: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

In FY23, Go First took two loans worth Rs 203.5 crore under the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to deal with its cash crunch

The 18-year old airline made its highest annual financial loss to date in FY22.

Loss-making Go First is likely to get new owners as current ones - the Wadia Group - have begun talks with strategic partners to either sell a significant stake in or entirely exit the airline, top officials close to the development told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Go First made its highest annual financial loss to date in FY22. It has also been tackling huge operational issues in the past few months as half of its aircraft have been grounded due to supply chain disruptions pertaining to Pratt & Whitney (P&W) jet engines.