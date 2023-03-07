 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Villagers displaced by upcoming Jewar airport claim no jobs for them at construction site

Ashish MIshra
Mar 07, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Authorities say the recruitment of villagers who gave land in lieu of jobs will happen in the second half of 2023.

Under Construction Jewar Airport

Kamlesh Devi (60), a resident of Kishorepur village located adjacent to the site of the upcoming international airport in Jewar near New Delhi is worried about her future.

“I came to this village about 40 years back after getting married. I spent all my life here but I am told that we will have to leave this place as the land here has been acquired for a new airport. We will now have to relocate to a dedicated sector outside Jewar town. It is hard to leave your home and memories for good,” Devi told Moneycontrol.

Devi is among the villagers whose lands have been acquired by the authorities for the construction of the airport and will have to relocate in the next one year. They will be given land on Jewar-Palwal road.
The locals of villages say they not only have to relocate to other places but also there are no jobs for them.

Rahul Sharma, a resident of Ranhera village near the upcoming airport, said the facility is not beneficial for locals and demanded that people whose lands have been taken should be given jobs along with the money.