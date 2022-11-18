 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opinion | Longer tenures for CEOs a booster for state-run banks but more needs to be done

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Nov 18, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

By extending their tenures, the government may have only partially addressed the problem of retaining top talent at public-sector banks.

A State Bank of India ATM in Mumbai (File photo)

The government said in a notification on November 17 that the term of wholetime directors, including managing directors, of state-owned banks has been doubled to 10 years, subject to retirement at the age of 60.

Until now, wholetime directors, including MDs, were appointed for five years. With the rule change, public-sector bank directors and MDs will be appointed for five years initially and their terms can be extended for an additional five years, the government said.

The move has big positive implications for state-run banks, which have been struggling to retain top-level talent beyond the initial few years, putting them behind tougher rivals in the private sector.

This was the problem: a newly appointed CEO typically takes one year to clean up the predecessor’s issues and then two to three years to bring in efficiency and operational improvements in his own way. By the time the CEO settles down, his tenure gets over, creating continuity problems.

Management continuity

Over the years, this created a disadvantage for public-sector banks competing with private-sector rivals that are typically led by CEOs for a decade. Now, state-run lenders can retain young wholetime directors for CEO posts and create management continuity for 10 years.