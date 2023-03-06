 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal urges Centre to divest remaining stake in HZL, says board has to run company, not govt

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

Agarwal said that he wants to double the size of Hindustan Zinc and that the South African assets are profitable one and will help HZL grow robustly.

Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal beseeched the government to divest its remaining 29% stake in Hindustan Zinc as it had agreed to sell 100% stake 20 years ago.

He said that the government has to accelerate the process and it had agreed to divest the remaining stake to Vedanta under a particular formula.

Govt can probably make Rs 40,000-50,000 crore, Agarwal said.

He said that the company has to be run by the board and not by the government.