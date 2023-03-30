 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
USFDA issues Form-483 with 10 observations to Lupin's Pithampur plant

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the plant from March 21 to March 29, 2023.

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued a Form-483 with ten observations after inspecting its Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the plant from March 21 to March 29, 2023. The inspection closed with issuance of a Form-483 with ten observations, Lupin said in a regulatory filing. ”We are addressing the observations comprehensively and will work with the US FDA to resolve these issues at the earliest,” it added.

As per the USFDA, a Form 483 is issued to a firm’s management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgement may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

In November last year, USFDA had issued Form-483 with eight observations each for product and raw material production centres at Lupin’s Mandideep-based manufacturing facility.