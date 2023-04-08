 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US economy may be heading to a place that must not be named

New York Times
Apr 08, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

Beneath the hood of Fed forecast it’s clear that central bank policymakers recognize that there is a good chance of a sharp slowdown soon.

Jerome Powell, the Fed chair, has focused mainly on battling inflation for more than a year.

Recession has become a nasty word. Federal Reserve officials dance around it with euphemisms like “a soft landing” or its dreaded alternative, “a hard landing.”

Look beneath the hood of Fed forecasts, though, and it’s clear that central bank policymakers recognize that there is a good chance of a sharp slowdown soon. Their own policies are at least partly responsible for making that happen.

The odds of such a slowdown over the next year are fairly high, I’d say, whatever label the authoritative arbiter of such things, the National Bureau of Economic Research, ends up giving the 2023 economy months or years from now. This emphatically does not mean that there will be a recession — or that I or anyone else has the ability to predict one with precision. But I think there’s enough reason to suspect that rough times are coming to factor that possibility into your personal planning.

A (Groucho) Marxian Analysis