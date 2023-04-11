 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US Cisco caste discrimination suit: Case against company to continue, engineers get clean chit

Apr 11, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

The case was first filed in 2020 by the California Civil Rights Department against Cisco, which alleged that a Dalit engineer was discriminated against on the basis of his caste by his managers.

Since the time the case has been filed, Cisco added caste to its FY22 ‘Code of Business Conduct’.

The case against the two engineers in the US Cisco caste discrimination suit brought by the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) has been “voluntarily dismissed”, while the suit continues against the company. It will be in arbitration, with a mediation conference between the company and the CRD scheduled for May 2. Voluntary dismissal means a lawsuit that has been terminated at the behest of the plaintiff — CRD in this case.

The case was first filed in 2020 by CRD against Cisco, which alleged that a Dalit engineer, who has been kept anonymous and only known as ‘John Doe’, was discriminated against on the basis of his caste by managers Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella. The suit alleged that because both knew that John Doe was Dalit, he was “expected to accept a caste hierarchy” within the workplace, he received less pay, fewer opportunities, and other inferior terms and conditions of employment. The case against Iyer and Kompella has now been dropped.

According to a statement sent by CRD to the Associated Press, the case against Cisco is ongoing, and that the department “will continue to vigorously litigate the matter on behalf of the people of California”. As per the statement, CRD is committed to securing relief and ensuring company-wide corrective action.

Cisco has previously pursued private arbitration in the matter as well, which was rejected in 2022 by the California appeals court.