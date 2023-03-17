 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US Banking Crisis: As risk aversion sets in, rupee may trade in 82-83 range in near term, say experts

Harsh Kumar & Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 17, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 8.08 percent against the dollar. It is the second worst-performing currency in Asia against the dollar after the yen, which is down 8.5 percent

The rupee is likely to trade in a range of 82-83 against the dollar in the coming days, and may remain under pressure as the unfolding banking crisis has made investors risk-averse, experts said.

"The bank collapse in the US and its impact in Europe has led to risk aversion and is putting pressure on the rupee, which I think may continue," said Sakshi Gupta, Principal Economist, HDFC.

"Till 31st March, 82-83 will be the range. Beyond 31st March, 81 to 85 up to September 2023," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisory LLP.

The rupee is trading at 82.46 against the dollar, which is 27 paise up from its previous close. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated by 8.08 percent against the dollar. It is the second worst-performing currency in Asia against the dollar after the Japanese yen, which is down 8.5 percent.