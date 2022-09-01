 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPI records over 6.5 billion transactions in August, total value inches closer to Rs 11 lakh crore

Moneycontrol News
Sep 01, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

According to data released by NPCI, UPI reported transactions amounting to Rs 10.72 trillion in August.

Digital payment transactions value through UPI rose to Rs 10.73 lakh crore in August this year, up marginally from the previous month, data showed on Thursday. In July 2022, the UPI-based digital transaction value stood at Rs 10.63 lakh crore.

The value of UPI transactions during August this year relates to a total of 6.57 billion (657 crore) transactions, up from 6.28 billion (628 crore) in the preceding month, as per the data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

