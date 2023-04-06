 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

UPI pre-sanctioned credit line different from BNPL, says RBI deputy governor Rao

Jinit Parmar
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the new measure has a pre-sanctioned loan from banks, which customers can operate through UPI

The new measure of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) pre-sanctioned credit line is different from buy-no-pay-later (BNPL), said M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The new measure of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) pre-sanctioned credit line is different from buy-now-pay-later (BNPL), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao said on April 6.

Addressing the media after the monetary policy committee meeting, Rao said the guidelines for the pre-sanctioned credit line were clear.

"The guidelines are clear where the sanctioned limit into the account and then the transfer will take place and there is no linkage to the BNPL concept," Rao said.

(This is a developing story, please check back for updates)