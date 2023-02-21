 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPI-based digital wallet transactions to soon exceed cash deals, says PM Modi

Feb 21, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

UPI was linked to its equivalent network in Singapore called PayNow in order to enable cross-border remittances between the two countries on Tuesday.

With more and more people adopting real-time payment mechanism through UPI, India's digital wallet transactions will soon outgrow cash deals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“Merchants and consumers in India are voluntarily adopting UPI… Experts believe that the digital wallet transaction is going to overtake cash transactions in India soon,” he said.

The prime minister's views came during a YouTube Live session at the launch of the India-Singapore digital payments linkage between UPI and PayNow on Tuesday.

