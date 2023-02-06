 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UP discom invites fresh bids after cancelling Adani Group’s smart meter bid

Sweta Goswami
Feb 06, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST

The tenders were part of India’s push to bring down Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses by infusing reforms through the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. India has set a target to bring down AT&C losses to 12-15 percent by 2024-25 and cut the cost-revenue gap to zero.

The bid cancellation has emerged at a time when the entire Adani Group has been plunged into a crisis following a report by US-based Hindenburg Research, which alleged gaps in the group's financials.

Uttar Pradesh’s power distribution company (discom), Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (MVVNL), has invited fresh bids for its prepaid smart meter project after it cancelled the bid won by the Adani Group over “technical reasons”, senior officials of the power utility told Moneycontrol on February 6.

On February 4, MVVNL cancelled Adani Group’s bid worth nearly Rs 5,400 crore to supply 75,28,737 consumer smart meters to the discom. These were to be installed in all 19 districts under the jurisdiction of MVNNL.

The cancellation of Adani Group’s bid comes against the backdrop of objections raised by the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) and UP State Power Consumers Council that the per meter rate quoted by Adani, despite being the lowest bidder in the tender, was nearly 67 percent higher than the price (Rs 6,000 per meter) standardised by REC Limited, a public sector undertaking (PSU) that promotes and finances power projects in India.

Queries sent by Moneycontrol to the Adani Group went unanswered. This copy shall be updated if the Adani Group comments on the matter.