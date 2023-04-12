 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unit economics just doesn't work with 10-15 minutes delivery: BigBasket's Hari Menon

Mansi Verma
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

The BigBasket chief believes businesses within the space should chase delivery within 15 to 30 minutes, which is more sustainable.

BigBasket co-founder and chief executive officer Hari Menon

The unit economics of quick commerce businesses, that promise delivery within 10 to 15 minutes, does not work, BigBasket co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Hari Menon said.

Big Basket chief's comments come as the company ramps up its efforts to expand its offline presence.

“The economics just don’t work at 10-15 minutes, which is frankly the fact. The consumers did not want it either, it was thrust upon them and they said why not,” Menon said during a session on the e-commerce landscape by 2030 at the Sharrp Summit in Mumbai. Unit economics refers to a specific business model's revenues and costs in relation to an individual unit.

The BigBasket chief believes businesses within the space should chase delivery within 15 to 30 minutes, which is more sustainable.