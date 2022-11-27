 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK to fine tech companies that fail to remove self-harm material

Reuters
Nov 27, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Promoting suicide is already illegal, but Britain's digital, culture, media and sport ministry said in a statement that it now wanted to require social media firms to block a wider range of content.

Britain's government intends to make it illegal to encourage others to harm themselves online and will fine social media companies that fail to remove such material, as part of a revamp of legislation governing online behaviour.

"Social media firms can no longer remain silent bystanders ... and they'll face fines for allowing this abusive and destructive behaviour to continue on their platforms under our laws," Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan said.

The Conservative government said the proposals aimed to block images and videos similar to those viewed by Molly Russell, a 14-year-old whose death in 2017 sparked ongoing public concern.

In September, the coroner investigating her death ruled that social media platforms had fed content to her which "romanticised acts of self-harm by young people".

Under the proposals, social media companies will have to remove and limit users' exposure to material that deliberately encourages people to harm themselves.