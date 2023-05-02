 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Two-wheeler sales rev up in April led by strong show in home market

Avishek Banerjee
May 02, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Bajaj Auto reported a 95 percent jump in sales in the domestic market. TVS Motor saw domestic sales surge 29%, while Suzuki recorded 23% year-on-year growth. Hero MotoCorp, however, disappointed on all counts.

In April, rural stress and weak exports continued to exert pressure on overall two-wheeler volumes. (Image: Pixabay)

In a month that saw the introduction of Stage 2 BS-VI emission norms, most two-wheeler makers in the country posted healthy growth figures in the domestic market. However, rural stress and weak exports continued to exert pressure on overall two-wheeler volumes in April.

Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler maker, did not match up to its performance a year ago. The company revealed that its total wholesales (shipments to dealers) declined by 5 percent year on year to 3,96,107 units in April, from 4,18,622 units in the year-ago period. Domestic sales also went down to 3,86,184 units from 3,98,490 units in April 2022.  Exports also dipped to 9,923 units last month from 20,132 units in the year-ago period.

“The company expects the momentum to build up in the coming months on account of a combination of multiple factors, including a slew of new product launches, healthy growth in the country's GDP and positive consumer sentiments,” Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s total two-wheeler sales rose 2% to 287,985 units in April from 281,711 units in the same month last year. The company’s two-wheeler sales in the domestic market soared 95 percent to 181,828 lakh units in April from 93,233 units a year ago. However, exports of two-wheelers plummeted 44 percent to 106,157 units last month from 188,478 units a year ago.