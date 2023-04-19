 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter 'working better than ever', was 'absurdly overstaffed' before takeover: Elon Musk

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Musk said the microblogging platform was "absurdly overstaffed" before his takeover, and was working akin to a "glorified activist organisation".

Elon Musk acquired Twitter on October 27, 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk, who took over Twitter following a legal battle in October last year, said the social media giant is "working better than ever", despite the spree of layoffs after the company was acquired by him.

Twitter lost nearly 80 percent of its workforce in the months following Musk's takeover. While nearly half of the microblogging platform's 7,500 employees were let go after the acquisition came into effect, others chose to leave in January-February as the company gave an ultimatum to work with "extreme hardcore" goals.

While speaking to Fox News on April 18, Musk said the company was "absurdly overstaffed" before he took charge, and was working akin to a "glorified activist organisation".

"If you're not trying to run some sort of glorified activist organisation ... then you can really let go of a lot of people, it turns out," Musk told the news channel.