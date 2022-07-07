Twitter tests allowing two authors on a tweet

Twitter is now testing CoTweets — where a tweet with two authors is posted from both people’s profiles simultaneously. Twitter is highlighting this by showing both profile pictures and usernames in the header. The tweets will be shared with the followers of both authors. Instagram has a similar feature as well called ‘Collab’, and allows users to invite collaborators to the post.

When one wants a co-author on a tweet, one author creates the tweet and invites the other. The tweet is posted when the other author — a person from their follower list — accepts the invite. The tweet’s content can’t be edited after an invite is sent. If an invite is declined, the invite for the CoTweet is deleted. Only people with public accounts can be co-authors.

If someone wishes to tweet a thread with a co-author, only the first tweet will be a CoTweet. Other features — such as the ability to retweet, quote tweet, and links and media in tweets — will continue to remain the same as is. CoTweets cannot be promoted, and only the one who initiated the invite can pin it and has access to conversation controls.

If the co-author doesn’t want their name to be displayed anymore, they can revoke it and it will be a regular tweet on the timeline of the person who extended the invite. If the author who sent the initial invite deactivates their account, the CoTweet will disappear from both profile.

When someone gets an invite, the receiver will get a DM and a notification, and invitations will not expire.