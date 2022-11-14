 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter, Meta, Accenture on sacking spree: How global tech layoffs are impacting Indians

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Layoffs across Cognizant India and Accenture India came in light after several cases of forged documents and fake experience letters surfaced

Representative image

Global technology giants are on a layoff spree globally. IT firms are freezing hiring or downsizing in the face of sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and surging inflation worldwide.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on November 9 announced that the company was laying off about 11,000 employees, or 13 per cent of its global workforce.

As per media reports, out of the estimated 1,000 employees in India, up to 100 have been affected, majority of whom are tech workers including software engineers.

Not just Meta, social media network Twitter was also among the companies that reduced jobs across global offices. On November 4, Twitter announced to cut half its global headcount or about 3,700 employees a week after Elon Musk took over.

Twitter reportedly sacked the whole marketing and communications department in India after the laying off began in the country. The microblogging site is said to have fired 180 out of the 230 employees in the marketing, communication, and some other departments in India.

Twitter is also said to have sacked nearly 4,400 of its contractual workers, according to a Platformer report on November 14. It added that out of Twitter’s 5,500 contract workers, these 4,400 discovered that they were laid off after they lost access to Slack and some other work systems.