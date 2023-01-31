 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TSRTC, Nalsoft ink pact for ERP implementation

Jan 31, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nalsoft for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation.

TSRTC is the first among all the State Road Transport Corporation undertakings in the country to commission and implement it, a release from TSRTC said.

The MoU was signed on Monday and exchanged between TSRTC and Nalsoft at Bus Bhavan here by TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V C Sajjanar and CA Venkata Nalluri, CEO of Nalsoft.

The TSRTC has a fleet of over 10,000, and 47,528 employees (of which 37,000 are drivers and conductors, and the rest mechanics), who are managed by 200 officers.